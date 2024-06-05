Ivanka and Melania’s ‘cold and tense’ relationship dramatically changes after Trump’s guilty verdict

Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the explosive hush money trial may have brought the family closer together in an unexpected way. In a surprising turn of events, the previously tense relationship between Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump has begun to shift as per insiders. As more of Trump’s children and their respective spouses rally around the former US president, who was convicted on criminal charges, Ivanka and Melania have reportedly found common ground amid the family's legal turmoil. For unversed, The presumptive GOP presidential nominee is slated to be sentenced on July 11. Melania Trump (L) and Ivanka Trump look on as Republican presidential elect Donald Trump speaks during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Wednesday. (AFP)

Trump verdict sparks family reunion

As Donald Trump sets his sights on another presidential run, he was recently found guilty on all 34 felony charges in his criminal trial, marking an unprecedented moment as the first former U.S. president to be convicted of such crimes. While public opinion may waver in light of these developments, a source revealed to Page Six that the verdict “ has brought the entire family closer together than they have ever been.”

Earlier, we reported that Ivanka Trump broke her silence minutes after the guilty verdict, marking her first public statement since the seven-week trial involving adult star Stormy Daniels and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen began. She shared a throwback picture captioned ‘I love you, dad,’ sending a strong message. Previously a senior adviser during Trump’s presidency, Ivanka had announced she would step back from politics and the presidential campaign.

However, according to the insider, Ivanka might be considering a return to the political arena. “Words of support have overridden any past tension as the family comes together. The family has closed ranks and is fully behind the campaign. Friends say they haven’t seen the family as united as they are now since his inauguration years ago,” the source adds.

Melania and Ivanka’s relationship experienced a ‘thaw’

Speaking to the magazine, the insider stresses that the family has not only reunited but has also experienced improved relationships, particularly noting a "thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship between Melania and Ivanka." For years, whispers have gone around regarding the cold relationship between Ivanka Trump, who is Donald Trump's second daughter with his first spouse Ivana, and former First Lady Melania Trump.

“The entire family including all Trump’s children, and their [significant others, including Don Jr.’s fiancee] Kimberly Guilfoyle are all circling the wagons,” the source added.

Melania and Ivanka never enjoyed ‘warm relations’

According to OK magazine, Ivanka, 42, and Melania, 54, have never shared a close relationship. The outlet previously reported that they "hate being in the same room — and never speak except to exchange catty comments," as explained by an insider earlier this year. “From the very first moment they met, they’ve viewed each other as mortal enemies.”

Ivanka Trump reportedly aimed to take on traditional first lady duties after her father's election, which caused tension with Melania Trump, who was also vying for media attention during the presidency. Although the claims were refuted by many citing that, “it’s all just been business as usual.” Ivanka’s stepping down from the upcoming political campaign was a major shocker.