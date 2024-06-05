'Shouldn't be allowed to run', Donald Trump's remark on indicted president goes viral

Donald Trump, who has become the first former US President to be convicted of a crime, has once voiced his opinion against allowing a candidate facing possible indictment to run for president. Speaking in North Carolina, Donald Trump asserted a president under indictment “would cripple the operations of our government.”(AFP)

While contesting against former first lady Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump spoke about the Department of Justice's probe into his Democratic rival. Addressing an election campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, he warned, “If Clinton were charged criminally and became president it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis and grind the government to a halt.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Folks, folks, folks, she shouldn't be allowed to run. Okay?” he told rallygoers.

Trump made similar remarks against Hillary at several rallies before the November 2016 election.

Clinton was facing probe for handling classified emails on a private email server when she was secretary of state.

“We need a government that can work and work well from day one for the American people. That will be impossible with Hillary Clinton, the prime suspect in a massive far-reaching criminal investigation," Trump said in Reno.

Continuing his tirade against Clinton, he stated: “Her current scandals and controversies will continue throughout her presidency and will make it virtually impossible for her to govern or lead our country.”

Speaking in North Carolina, Trump asserted a president under indictment “would cripple the operations of our government.”

“She has no right to be running, you know that. No right,” he added, garnering claps and cheers from his supporters.

As Trump's old video targetting Clinton goes viral on Twitter, one X user wrote: “Trump's 2016 comments on Hillary have not aged well.”

“We all heard it multiple times. But Trump is incapable of telling the truth. I’m not sure if he actually believes his lies, or if it’s just habitual," a second user reacted.

A third chimed in, “DONALD TRUMP IS A CONVICT OF 34 FELONIES. The Oval Office is not a place for any convicted felon.”

Trump continues to run for presidency despite conviction

Trump continues to run for White House after losing one out of four criminal case against him. Last Thursday, a Manhattan jury unanimously convicted Trump of 34 counts of falsifying company records to hide $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Despite his conviction, Trump has given no indication of backing down, boasting that his fundraising increased following Manhattan jury's decision.

Also Read: Melania leaves Trump Tower with son Barron after receiving stern advice from Stormy Daniels

Trump campaign reacts

Trump's current situation is more serious than Clinton's since she was never charged with any criminal activity, but Trump has been accused and convicted in one of his four cases.

In comparison to Clinton, Trump's situation seems more difficult since the former state secretary was not found liable for any criminal activity.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign official, stated that former president's case differs from Clinton's, citing explanations of both instances that contradict essential facts.

"The difference is that these are lawless witch-hunts concocted by Crooked Joe Biden and his Department of Justice against his main political opponent in order to influence an election," he stated, referring to Trump's prosecutions.

Cheung declined to comment when asked why Trump as president wouldn't "grind government to a halt" and cause the similar constitutional catastrophe as Clinton.