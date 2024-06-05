Hunter Biden’s wife blasts one-time Trump adviser during emotional outburst in trial break: ‘You Nazi piece of…'

Hunter Biden’s wife blasted a one-time Donald Trump adviser during the first son’s federal trial on gun charges on Tuesday, June 4, calling him a “Nazi piece of s—t.” The man Melissa Cohen Biden lashed out at was Garrett Ziegler, whose right-wing nonprofit Marco Polo exposed massive data from Hunter’s notorious laptop. Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen Biden blasts one-time Trump adviser (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to ABC News, Melissa went up to him and said, “You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s–t.” Garrett at the time was on his way back into the Wilmington, Delaware courtroom, and refused to respond.

What are Hunter Biden’s allegations against Garrett Ziegler

In September 2023, Hunter sued Garrett in federal court, alleging that the one-time Trump adviser wrongfully accessed Hunter’s private information, violating the state’s computer fraud and data laws. According to Hunter’s lawyers, Garrett accessed “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” belonging to Hunter.

“It’s sad I’ve been sitting here the whole time and haven’t approached anyone,” Garrett told NBC News. “For the record, I’m not a Nazi, I’m a believer in the US Constitution. I haven’t said one thing to them.”

Garrett went on to say that it was “prudent” for him to have attended the trial, adding that the first son’s case against him was “completely frivolous and Hunter should focus on paying his attorneys.” Hunter’s lawsuit reportedly alleged that Garrett, along with 10 other defendants who remain unnamed, “spent countless hours accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own.”

The data included Hunter’s financial and bank records, and was stored on his iPhone and backed up via iCloud. This means the defendants accessed it by “circumventing technical or code-based barriers that were specifically designed and intended to prevent such access,” the complaint stated.