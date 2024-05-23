House committee votes to release 100 pages of evidence showing Hunter Biden lied under oath to Congress

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release 100 pages of new evidence proving Hunter Biden lied under oath to Congress during his deposition on February 28. The vote was passed on Wednesday, May 22. House committee votes to release 100 pages of evidence showing Hunter Biden lied under oath (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

The evidence has reportedly been provided by IRS whistleblowers who investigated Hunter’s finances. It has been released that during his sworn testimony, Hunter “indisputably” lied at least three times.

What were Hunter Biden’s lies?

The first son claimed he sent a threatening WhatsApp message to the wrong Chinese business associate while he was “high or drunk.” However, as per phone records of the text, the associate, named Raymond Zhao, had replied. Zhao knew exactly” what Hunter was talking about, it has been revealed.

Hunter kept exchanging texts with Zhao even after sending the threatening message in question. IRS special agent Joseph Ziegler handed the committee documents that showed Hunter had signed off on and was the “beneficial owner” of a Rosemont Seneca Bohai bank account. However, the president’s son said in his testimony that it was not “under my control nor affiliated with me” and he “didn’t even know that there was such a thing” as a corporate secretary of an entity.

“I, Robert Hunter Biden, hereby certify that I am the duly elected, qualified and acting Secretary of Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC,” the document reads. The document allowed Hunter to enter into a contract with Porsche Financial Services.

Hunter has also been accused of falsely denying that he would help his associates with “any work as it related to visas that they needed” or “pick up the phone and call anybody for a visa,” according to New York Post.Ways and Means obtained emails that revealed that he, along with his former business partner Devon Archer and other associates, attempted to secure a visa for Mykola Zlochevsky, Ukrainian gas firm Burisma’s founder.

“Hunter is checking with Miguel Aleman to see if he can provide cover to Kola on the visa,” Archer wrote in the email, and then added to Burisma associate Vadym Pozharskyi, “please send Hunter an email with all Kola’s passport and visa documents and evidence and copy me. We’ll take it from there.”

“Hunter Biden has shown once again he believes there are two systems of justice in this country — one for his family, and one for everyone else,” House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) said in a statement. “Not only did Hunter Biden refuse to comply with his initial subpoena until threatened with criminal contempt, but he then came before Congress and lied.”

“Lying during sworn testimony is a felony offense that the Department of Justice has prosecuted numerous individuals for in recent years, and the American people expect the same accountability for the son of the President of the United States,” Smith added. “Hunter Biden’s lies under oath, and obstruction of a congressional investigation into his family’s potential corruption, calls into question other pieces of his testimony. The newly released evidence affirms, once again, the only witnesses who can be trusted to tell the truth in this investigation are the IRS whistleblowers.”