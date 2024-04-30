Hunter Biden threatens Fox News with ‘imminent’ defamation suit over alleged ‘conspiracy’

Hunter Biden is threatening Fox News with a defamation suit, demanding the removal of “intimate” images from its platforms, alleging “unlawful publication of hacked” images. Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is seen as he makes a surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee markup and meeting to vote on whether to hold Biden in contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a request to testify to the House last month, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

Attorneys for Hunter accused Fox News of engaging in “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame” and tarnish his reputation and that of his father, President Joe Biden, through baseless allegations.

Why Hunter Biden is going to sue Fox News

Hunter's legal team issued demands for corrections and retractions both on air and in online articles. While they anticipate suing Fox News, they have not yet taken legal action.

The litigation threat appears just about a year after Fox News had reached to an agreement of almost $800 million in compensation they made to Dominion Voting Systems. The network entered into a separate settlement, where a former employee claimed she had been put under a stranglehold to promote the falsehoods in Dominion lawsuit when the payments reached $12 million.

Despite initial anxiety among President Biden's political advisers, the president has publicly supported his son, who faces separate gun and tax charges in Delaware and California.

“For the last five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked Hunter Biden and made him a caricature in order to boost ratings and for its financial gain,” stated attorneys Mark Geragos, Bryan Freedman, and Tina Glandian.

The letter accuses Fox News of airing a mock trial of Hunter on its streaming platform Fox Nation in 2022, focused on unproven bribery allegations, and publishing “intimate images of Mr. Biden depicting him in the nude as well as engaged in sex acts”

Fox News knowingly posted the ‘hacked’ images

The first son's attorneys assert that, “FOX knows that these private and confidential images were hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated digital material.”

They also claimed, “the majority of states’ laws against the nonconsensual disclosure of sexually explicit images and videos, sometimes referred to as ‘revenge porn’ laws.”

The e attorneys also take issue with Fox News' coverage of the bribery allegations, citing the recent indictment of FBI informant Alexander Smirnov for allegedly lying to investigators. They accuse Fox News of “initially remained silent” on Smirnov's indictment and then doubling down on “despite the fact that this now rendered the prior reporting on these allegations highly misleading.”

The letter demands, “Then, in a brazen show of no remorse, rather than walk back the story and correct the record, FOX double-downed on the debunked bribery allegation and used Smirnov’s indictment to claim this is an ‘intimidation tactic’ aimed at silencing ‘whistleblowers,’ to blame the FBI for its credulity, and to suggest an even deeper conspiracy.”