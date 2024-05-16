 Joe Biden's aides concerned about his growing anxiety over son Hunter's gun case trial: ‘He worries every single day’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Joe Biden's aides concerned about his growing anxiety over son Hunter's gun case trial: ‘He worries every single day’

BySumanti Sen
May 16, 2024 10:23 AM IST

Joe Biden is afraid that his son Hunter Biden will end up behind bars over his purchase of a handgun, he told his advisers

Joe Biden is afraid that his son Hunter Biden will end up behind bars over his purchase of a handgun, a report has claimed. The president confided in his closest advisers about his fears. Hunter bought the gun while he was allegedly addicted to crack cocaine.

Joe Biden's aides concerned about his growing anxiety over son Hunter's gun case trial (Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg)
Joe Biden's aides concerned about his growing anxiety over son Hunter's gun case trial (Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg)

Biden’s aides are concerned that his anxiety will grow as with Hunter’s June 3 trial start date in the felony gun case approaching. “He worries about Hunter every single day, from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep,” an adviser to Biden told Politico. “That will only pick up during a trial.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Biden has “expressed fears” to at least three of his advisers about the prison sentence Hunter may face if he is convicted in the Delaware gun case, which was brought by the president’s own Justice Department. Biden is expected to watch some of the media coverage on his son’s trial, his advisers said. He will continue to check in on Hunter daily through texts and calls.

However, the White House will leave it to Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s attorney, to defend the case in the press and the courtroom, instead of setting up a “war room” to react.

What is Hunter Biden accused of?

The president’s son pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges which were brought by special counsel David Weiss. Hunter has been accused of purchasing a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018. The charges include two counts of making false statements and one count of firearm possession by an unlawful substance abuser.

By far, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika and the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals have rejected all efforts by Hunter’s team to throw out the case and delay the trial. The felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars, if Hunter is convicted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Joe Biden's aides concerned about his growing anxiety over son Hunter's gun case trial: ‘He worries every single day’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On