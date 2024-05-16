Joe Biden's aides concerned about his growing anxiety over son Hunter's gun case trial: ‘He worries every single day’

Joe Biden is afraid that his son Hunter Biden will end up behind bars over his purchase of a handgun, a report has claimed. The president confided in his closest advisers about his fears. Hunter bought the gun while he was allegedly addicted to crack cocaine. Joe Biden's aides concerned about his growing anxiety over son Hunter's gun case trial (Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg)

Biden’s aides are concerned that his anxiety will grow as with Hunter’s June 3 trial start date in the felony gun case approaching. “He worries about Hunter every single day, from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep,” an adviser to Biden told Politico. “That will only pick up during a trial.”

Biden has “expressed fears” to at least three of his advisers about the prison sentence Hunter may face if he is convicted in the Delaware gun case, which was brought by the president’s own Justice Department. Biden is expected to watch some of the media coverage on his son’s trial, his advisers said. He will continue to check in on Hunter daily through texts and calls.

However, the White House will leave it to Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s attorney, to defend the case in the press and the courtroom, instead of setting up a “war room” to react.

What is Hunter Biden accused of?

The president’s son pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges which were brought by special counsel David Weiss. Hunter has been accused of purchasing a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018. The charges include two counts of making false statements and one count of firearm possession by an unlawful substance abuser.

By far, US District Judge Maryellen Noreika and the US Third Circuit Court of Appeals have rejected all efforts by Hunter’s team to throw out the case and delay the trial. The felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars, if Hunter is convicted.