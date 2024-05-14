Joe Biden set to host star-studded fundraiser in June, guests include George Clooney, Julia Roberts and…

President Joe Biden is set to host a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles in June, hosting stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The guest list also features former president Barack Obama, as well as “other top surrogates and supporters,” a Biden campaign official told New York Post. Joe Biden set to host star-studded fundraiser in June (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)(REUTERS)

Roberts and Clooney will also take part in a “contest” as part of the campaign. This is expected to be blasted out on “social media, digital advertisements, and emails and text messages” in an attempt to engage grassroots donors, the Biden re-election official said.

It has been said that the Ticket to Paradise stars will also be pictured in the campaign materials so more votes can be reached. Back in 2020, Clooney endorsed Biden and held a virtual fundraiser for him. He is also known to have supported Obama’s two terms. He went on to endorse Hillary Clinton during her presidential run in 2016.

Obama had already been enlisted to campaign for Biden. He even joined Biden in March for a Radio City Music Hall fundraiser in Manhattan, where former president Bill Clinton was also present. The three of them notably raised over $25 million at the event, where tickets ran for up to $500,000 each.

What is the aim of the June fundraiser?

The mega fundraiser in June will aim at shoring up more money for the Biden campaign. It also intends to grow the “significant financial advantage” Biden’s re-election camp has over Donald Trump, the official said.

Trump has already hosted various huge donor events. In April, he hosted a large fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, generating a record-breaking $50.5 million. The former president’s campaign acknowledged that they will possibly not be able to reach Biden’s level of cash. However, they are certain that their strategy will be good enough to come out on top in November this year.