Hamas blasts Joe Biden for saying ceasefire possible if hostages are released: ‘We consider it a setback’

Hamas has condemned Joe Biden’s latest remarks on the hostages being held in Gaza. During a speech in Seattle, Biden claimed that a ceasefire in Gaza would be possible only if Hamas terrorists release the hostages. Hamas blasts Joe Biden for saying a ceasefire possible is hostages are released (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

What did Hamas say?

“We in the Islamic Resistance Movement have watched with dismay the statements made by US President Joe Biden in which he stated that a ceasefire in Gaza is contingent upon Hamas releasing the captives in the Strip,” Hamas said in a statement, according to Press TV.

"We condemn this position by the US president, [and] we consider it a setback to the outcomes of the latest round of negotiations, which led to the movement's agreement to the proposal put forward by mediators, Egypt and Qatar," Hamas added.

Hamas said it has shown “the necessary flexibility” in all stages of the negotiations that were held to reach an agreement on a ceasefire. However, the terrorist group added, “the terrorist [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu” and his cabinet “quickly reversed this course [of ceasefire talks] by launching their aggression on our people in Rafah, Jabalia, and Gaza.”

Hamas went on to say that Israel’s decision to escalate its onslaught on Gaza shows now Benjamin Netanyahu intends to “to continue the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, and [also proves] his disregard for the lives of [Israeli] captives” being held.

Hamas further said that Biden’s position again highlights the US’ support for “the criminal policy led by … the Nazi Zionists.” It said that the US continues to provide “political cover and military support” for Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s Palestinians. It accused the US of trying “to buy more time for the terrorist occupation army to complete its operations of destruction, killing, and genocide in the Strip.”

A senior Hamas official said last week that the Israeli regime is delaying negotiations on a truce in Tel Aviv’s war on the Gaza strip in order to be able to carry out a full-scale invasion of Rafah. “Israel is not serious about reaching an agreement,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau said. Izzat added that the regime “uses the negotiations as a cover to invade Rafah and occupy its crossing” with Egypt.