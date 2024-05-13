Donald Trump mocked for confusing Jimmy Carter with Jimmy Connors at NJ rally: ‘That mind is long gone’

Donald Trump during a recent speech confused tennis legend Jimmy Connors with Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the US. During his recent rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, Trump mentioned the name while criticising Joe Biden. He meant to suggest that Carter was an exceptional leader when compared with Biden. Donald Trump confused Jimmy Carter with Jimmy Connors at his NJ rally (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Trump said that the former president had a “bad reputation” during his tenure, but even he was a better president than Biden. Trump described Jimmy Carter as “brilliant.”

However, while making the comparison, Trump referred to Carter as Jimmy Connors. “Jimmy Connors is— He’s also happy. Jimmy is a very happy man. Both of them because, you know what, they want him out. Jimmy Connors had a bad reputation. Right now, he is considered a totally brilliant president by comparison (to Joe Biden). Right now he is a totally brilliant president in comparison," he said.

‘That mind is long gone’

The video of Trump’s gaffe is viral on social media. X users flocked to the comment section of the above video to mock Trump, with one of them saying, “How can someone mix the two up? Jimmy Carter: 39th U.S. President. Jimmy Connors: American tennis player”. “We only need retweet just one word. PAUSE,” one user said, while another observed, “He said Jimmy Connors. Then knew he was wrong. He tried to recollect the last name”.

“Jimmy Connors? Wow!” one user exclaimed, while another wrote, “That mind is long gone. He's got the memory of a collander. Memories go straight through and straight out.” One joked, “When was Jimmy Connors the brilliant tennis player president!?”

During the New Jersey rally, Trump blasted Biden, calling him a “total moron.” “You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up .. and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” he said as a crowd of tens of thousands of cheering supporters cheered.

“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was,” Trump added.