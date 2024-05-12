Donald Trump blasts Joe Biden as ‘bad guy’ and ‘total moron’ during NJ rally: ‘The whole world is laughing at him’

Donald Trump blasted president Joe Biden, calling him a “total moron” during his rally at Wildwood, New Jersey. Donning his usual blue suit, red tie and ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, the former president addressed several other topics, including inflation, offshore windmills, electric cars, the press and Chris Christie. Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden as a ‘bad guy’ and ‘total moron’ during his NJ rally (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool)

Criticising Biden before tens of thousands of cheering supporters, Trump said, “You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up .. and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done.”

“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was,” Trump added.

“He was considered stupid. I talk about him differently now because now, the gloves are off. He’s a bad guy … he’s the worst president ever, of any country. The whole world is laughing at him, he’s a fool,” he further said.

Trump also blamed Biden for his plethora of legal woes. “You don’t do that to your opponents,” the former president said. “It’s done in third-world countries, it’s done in banana republics, it’s not done in the United States of America.”

‘If Trump wins, the middle class wins’

Throughout Trump’s lengthy speech, his supporters at the rally cheered on. There were an estimated 80,000 and 100,000 people in attendance, according to Wildwood officials, New York Post reported.

The crowd was seen going wild when Trump implied Chris Christie was a “fat pig.” They were heard yelling “bulls***” when he spoke about his legal troubles. When he discussed the decision of the Biden administration to withhold an ammo shipment from Israel amid the Hamas-Israel conflict, the crowd booed. “Shocking to hear that!” Trump said, as the crowd yelled in agreement.

Trump praised his own administration, saying it oversaw the “greatest economy in the history of our country.” He added that if he returned, New Jersey would benefit. “If Joe Biden wins this election, the middle class loses, New Jersey loses,” Trump said.

“But if Trump wins, the middle class wins, the people of low income really start winning again, and you’re all going for the American Dream!” he added. “New Jersey wins, Pennsylvania wins, America wins.”