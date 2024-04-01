 Michelle Obama shares rare throwback clip of daugters Malia and Sasha during White House Easter Egg Roll: Watch - Hindustan Times
BySumanti Sen
Apr 01, 2024 12:26 PM IST

To mark Easter Sunday, Michelle Obama shared a rare throwback clip of one of their celebrated White House Easter Egg Rolls

To mark Easter Sunday, Michelle Obama shared a rare throwback clip of one of their celebrated White House Easter Egg Rolls. Since 1878, the Easter Egg Roll has been a yearly tradition on Easter Mondays at the White House. It was a fun and popular activity for children to roll their eggs down the hill on the grounds of Capitol Hill back in the 1870s.

Michelle Obama has shared a rare throwback clip of her daugters Malia and Sasha during a White House Easter Egg Roll (michelleobama/Instagram)
The Congress then passed a law in 1876, forbidding anyone to use the Capitol's grounds as a playground. However, in 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes declared that kids could roll their Easter eggs at the White House.

Hindustan Times

During the eight years that Barack Obama was president, the family held the egg roll tradition every year. On the holiday this year, they took to social media to share a video of one of their past celebrations. The video also features their daughters – Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22 – who are rarely seen.

Michelle shared the video with the caption, “From our family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful and blessed Easter!”

Sasha and Malia have stayed away from the public eye

Both Sasha and Malia mostly stay away from the public eye. They live in Los Angeles. Sasha recently graduated from the University of Southern California. Malia, the Obamas’ eldest daughter, is a writer and producer.

Malia debuted her first short, titled The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival. She went by her first and middle names, Malia Ann. She is also known for having co-written Donald Glover's Swarm. Malia studied filmmaking at Harvard University.

Michelle spoke out about "the other side" of parenting during a recent episode of her The Light Podcast. Speaking with Today Show anchor Hoda Kotv, Michelle said, “I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief. That's a lovely thing – to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.'"

Monday, April 01, 2024
