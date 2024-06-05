Melania leaves Trump Tower with son Barron after receiving stern advice from Stormy Daniels

After receiving stern advice from former adult film star Stormy Daniels, former first lady Melania Trump was seen leaving Trump Tower on Tuesday, marking her first public appearance since Donald Trump's conviction in a hush money case. Melania Trump entered a black Secret Service SUV, which was filled with at least seven Louis Vuitton luggage bags, according to the NY Post.(X@Karluska and PBS)

Melania was spotted wearing a golden brown jumpsuit while moving out of her New York's residence with 18-year-old Barron, according to pictures released by the NY Post.

The vehicle reportedly headed to Bedminster, New Jersey, where the Trumps own a residence. Melania made her first public appearance in nearly two weeks amid speculations that she has been locked up in her penthouse after judgement in Trump's NY trial.

During an interview with Fox & Friends on Sunday, Trump indicated that Melania is “fine,” but the criminal trial was “very hard for her.”

“It's tougher, I think it's probably in many ways, it's tougher on my family than it is on me,” he said.

Shall Melania Trump leave husband Donald? Stormy Daniels says ‘yes’

In an interview with UK's Daily Mirror, Stormy Daniels appealed to Melania to ditch the former president following his conviction in hush money trial.

“Yeah,” replied Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, on being asked if Melania should leave Trump after 19 years of marriage.

She was quickly asked, "On the grounds of?”

“That he’s a convicted felon. That he’s proven to be abusive. He was found liable for assault,” she said, in reference to writer E. Jean Carroll's case, in which Trump was found liable for sexual assault after she alleged that he raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

While Melania did not attend Trump's hush money case hearing, she has been spotted with her husband on a few occasions. Last time, they were seen together at their son Barron's high school graduation ceremony in Florida on May 17.

Melania has mainly avoided making public appearances in recent months, raising concerns as her Trump's campaign for the Republican presidential nomination heats up.

A jury last week found Trump guilty of all 34 criminal charges, including falsifying business paperwork to conceal a hush money payment to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump had an alleged sexual encounter with Daniels in 2006, just one year after his marriage with Melania, who was pregnant with their first child Barron Trump.