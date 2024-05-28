Melania Trump accused of ‘profiting off dead veterans’ with new necklace for sale: ‘Shame on you’

Melania Trump is being blasted for allegedly trying to cash in on deceased veterans by promoting a patriotically-themed pendant on social media. Melania took to Instagram to repost an advert from the USA Memorabilia Fortitude collection. Melania Trump accused of ‘profiting off dead veterans’ with new necklace for sale (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

The pair of necklaces is available to be bought on its website. The two styles the necklaces are offered in are the Bravery and Liberty versions.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Bravery necklace features an engraved soldier and the US flag, and is available in gold and stainless steel. The Liberty necklace has the same materials. They are priced at $125 (£98) for the stainless steel option, and $175 (£137) for the gold-plated version.

"The Fortitude Collection celebrates our service members, our Nation, and our freedom," a statement on the USA Memorabilia website says. The site says that the designs can be “engrafted with names, initials, significant dates, and symbols to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.”

‘SHAME ON YOU FOR profiting off dead veterans’

Many took to the former First Lady’s Instagram post to blast one, with one user commenting, “Melanie you stole Michelle Obama's speech, you ripped out the beautiful rose garden,you complained about having to do any work as the first wife and you did not even want to decorate the White House. Now you want to steal veteran's money and people that believe these crap necklaces are a good value. TEMU IS BETTER”. “SHILLING off of our dead veterans, disgusting. And not a DIME will go to any actual charities. If it did you guys would take most of the money,” one user said, while another wrote, “$0 for veterans. A family of grifters playing on the rubes”.

“this is beyond reprehensible- my father and uncle fought in WWII they fought for democracy- the very thing your grifter family is trying hard to destroy!” one user said, while another wrote, “Melania Trump, SHAME ON YOU FOR profiting off dead veterans. Sneakers, Bibles, Now this.”