Here's where you can buy Melania Trump's Mother’s Day necklace worth $245

Melania Trump has reportedly launched a customisable Mother’s Day necklace for sale. It features on her personal website. This comes as her husband, Donald Trump, is fighting various legal cases. Melania Trump launches Mother’s Day necklace worth $245 for sale (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)(AFP)

Melania’s necklace is named ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ and is worth $245. Made from gold vermeil, the necklace features a flower pendant with heart-shaped petals. It has an adjustable 16-18 inch chain.

Where can you buy the necklace?

The necklace can be purchased on Melania's website. Her website says, “Each necklace can be engraved with names, initials, or significant dates to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.”

People who purchase the necklace can also get a limited-edition digital collectible, the website adds. Melania’s signature is included in each necklace.

“Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life,” she said in a statement on Sunday, April 21, according to Independent. “For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honour all mothers.”

When Melania Trump’s mother died

Earlier this year, Melania’s mother Amalija Knavs died at the age of 78 after being ill for some time. Before her death, Melania had been absent from various family events so she could spend time with her mom and take care of her. Melania is believed to have had a very close relationship with her mom and dad.

Knavs died at a hospital in Miami, Florida, on January 9, 2024. The New York Times previously described her as not adhering to the "stereotypes of an American grandmother" in public.

After Knavs’ death, Melania took to X to announce the tragic news. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she wrote at the time.