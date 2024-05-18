Not Donald, Barron Trump proves he is ‘just like his mother’ Melania during his graduation ceremony

Barron, Donald Trump's youngest son, recently graduated, bringing pride to his parents as he received his degree. Despite his legal concerns, the former president and his wife, Melania, took the opportunity to enjoy some family time by attending the ceremony in Florida. However, while everyone celebrated the moment, attention was showered on Barron's resemblance to Melania, highlighting the influence and traits he shares with his mother. Barron Trump, son of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, receives his diploma during his graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, Friday, May 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Trump cheers as Barron graduates

On May 17, Barron successfully graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, FL. Earlier, the judge in Trump’s hush money trial allowed him to attend his son's graduation by not scheduling any hearings that day. As a result, both Trump and his wife Melania occupied the front row, cheering on Barron as he accepted his high school diploma.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Barron Trump showcases Mother Melania’s traits at Graduation ceremony

The ceremony began with its usual traditions. Barron lined up with his classmates, and when his name was called, he stepped onto the stage to receive his diploma. From where he paused to take a photo with the officiants, and accepted his diploma with a handshake, to when he walked down a ramp, where he posed for another photo with what seemed to be school officials, the fresh graduate didn’t even smile for a bit not for the slightest as well. While we weren’t expecting fist bumps, victory signs, or even caps flying, which is quite different from Barron's usual demeanour, his stoic appearance in front of the camera on such a big day gave huge Melania vibes.

An X user commented on the video, "I can hear someone say, “right, look, no emotion.” Another chimed in, It's a similar sentiment to one made by Melania, she's never shown ANY emotion of ANY kind. Am I right?”

The former first lady is often photographed maintaining a stoic expression. During the ceremony, Donald Trump wore a classic black suit, while Melania opted for a white skirt, blue jacket, and a straw boater hat. Many users claimed that Barron is just like his mother, refraining from showing any kind of emotion in public, in contrast to Trump’s ‘over-expressive’ personality.