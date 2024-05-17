Lauren Boebert ridiculed as ‘MAGA Mother of the Year' for attending Trump's hush money trial, but not her son's

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert on Thursday followed in the footsteps of other Republican leaders who arrived in New York earlier this week to attend Donald Trump's hush money trial to demonstrate their support. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a press conference after attending the trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affair with Stormy Daniels, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, U.S., May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly(REUTERS)

Taking to X, she wrote: "I'm in New York City for court with President Trump today," adding that "We are 100% behind him!"

In a subsequent post, she slammed the daughter of New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is handling Trump's case.

She accused her of receiving millions of dollars by Democrat campaigns all across the United States.

“I wonder if I'll run into Judge Merchan's daughter here in court today. She's probably too busy being paid millions and millions of dollars by Democrat campaigns all across the country and won't be able to make it. She's likely busy working for Shifty Schiff again today...,”she wrote.

While addressing the media outside the Manhattan courthouse, Boebert was heckled as she leaned into the microphones to make her last statement.

“And I want all of the news to start asking the question, ‘What is the crime?’ Because everyone in this court has not been informed of what the crime is. The defendant does not know the crime that was committed,” she said as her GOP colleagues walked away from the podium.

Hecklers yelled back at the Colorado politician, with at least one person was heard saying "Beetlejuice".

Meanwhile, Boebert started trending on X as soon as she posted on social media, receiving backlash for attending Trump's criminal trial while previously missing her own son's court hearings.

Trump is accused of concealing hush money payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to hide their alleged affair ahead of 2016 elections. The GOP leader has dismissed the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

X users were quick to point out that Boebert did not show up for her 19-year-old son Tyler Boebert's recent court appearance in Colorado.

The charges against Tyler Boebert

According to Colorado's Rifle Police Department and Garfield County Jail records, Tyler Boebert has been charged with 22 counts, including one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. The 19-year-old is also facing accusations in his hometown of Rifle, Colorado, for alleged property thefts, and automobile burglaries.

He appeared in court earlier this month and was chastised by the judge for not having a lawyer with him, reported Newsweek.

John F. Neiley, Ninth Judicial District Judge, expressed unhappiness with the delay. "I wish you had turned in that application a little sooner. If you've done that, you just have to wait for the public defender to make their decision," he told Tyler.

Lauren Boebert criticised as ‘MAGA Mother of the Year’

Reacting to Lauren Boebert's post, MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski slammed her for not showing up for her son's criminal court dates, who said he can't afford a lawyer.

“Instead, the MAGA Mother of the Year is up in NYC giving a hand to Donald Trump,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, one X user responded to Filipkowski's post: “TBH, the kid has two parents, right? Where is dad?”

“Same person didn't show up for her son's trial. Family first??” one more X user reacted.

A third user called out Boebert over her parenting, stating that “Well, Lauren Boebert shows up for Donald Trump in court today, but she never showed up for her son's court appearances. The Boebert kids don't have a chance at a decent life with parents like them.”

“In the time it took you to watch this video, Lauren's son has broken into 3 more cars,” a fourth user reacted.

Another brought attention to President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's June trial, asking, "Is Joe going to be at Hunter's trial? Either one of them? "Or Jill??"

Hunter Biden is facing three felony charges stemming from a 2018 firearms transaction in which he is accused of lying about his use of drugs. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

She joined at least eight other Republican senators to demonstrate her support for Trump during his trial. Some of these GOP leaders include Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz (Florida), Mike Waltz (Florida), Republican representatives Andy Ogles (Tennessee), Ralph Norman (South Carolina).