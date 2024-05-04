S Jaishankar invokes CAA in reaction to Joe Biden's 'xenophobia' remark

Reacting to US president Joe Biden's ‘xenophobia’ remark against a host of Asian countries, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in an interview that India's society has always been “open” to people from other societies. To buttress his point, the minister said the Central government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) opens doors "for people who are in trouble". External affairs minister S. Jaishankar(PTI file photo)

"That's why we have the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), which is to open up doors for people who are in trouble... I think we should be open to people who have the need to come to India, who have a claim to come to India," he said in an interview with the Economic Times.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden said India and other countries' economies were allegedly stalling because of xenophobia. He, however, said the United States had been doing well economically.

"Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look to -- the reason -- look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden had said.

In the interview, published on Saturday, S Jaishankar said India's economy wasn't faltering."

"India is always... India has been a very unique country... I would say actually, in the history of the world, that it's been a society which has been very open... different people from different societies come to India," added.

S Jaiskankar said the law shows India's welcoming approach.

He slammed those who criticised CAA.

"There are people who publicly said on record that because of CAA, a million Muslims will lose their citizenship in this country. Why are they not being held to account?" he said, adding no person has lost citizenship because of the law.

CAA makes it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship. The Opposition has called out the exclusion of Muslims from the purview of the law.

The ruling BJP accuses the government of misleading minorities for political gains.

Several Opposition parties, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, have either refused to implement or promised revocation of the law.

After Biden's remark triggered a row, the White House said President Joe Biden had respect for all his allies and partners.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre asserted that the President's comments were part of a broader message emphasising the strength derived from America's immigrant heritage.

"Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India with Japan, and the President, if you just look at the last three years, has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships," she added.

With inputs from ANI