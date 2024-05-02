 Joe Biden says 'xenophobia' stalling China, India economy: 'They don't want immigrants but US…' - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Joe Biden says 'xenophobia' stalling China, India economy: 'They don't want immigrants but US…'

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Joe Biden argued that migration is good for the economy of the United States while comparing it to India and China.

US President Joe Biden said that "xenophobia" from China, India and Japan is stopping the economic growth of these countries as he argued that migration is good for the economy of the United States. Speaking at a Washington fundraising event for his 2024 re-election campaign, Joe Biden said as per news agency Reuters, "One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants." 

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

The US President marked the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month as well, He said, “Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong.”

What IMF said on world economies and their performance in 2024?

The remarks comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast last month that each country would see its growth decelerate in 2024 in comparison to 2023. This could range from 0.9% in highly developed Japan to 6.8% in India while the United States would grow at 2.7%, slightly faster than its 2.5% in 2023. 

Joe Biden and his stand on immigration amid US elections

Migration has been a major concern among many US voters ahead of November's presidential election, several polls have shown. 

Joe Biden has condemned his Republican opponent Donald Trump for the latter's stand on migration as his administration has focused on broad economic and political relations with countries including Japan and India while US counters China and Russia globally.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Joe Biden says 'xenophobia' stalling China, India economy: 'They don't want immigrants but US…'
