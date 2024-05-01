US Federal Reserve holds rates steady, flags ‘lack of progress’ on inflation

The US Federal Reserve emphasized that inflation has remained stubbornly high in recent months and said it doesn’t plan to cut interest rates until it has “greater confidence” that price increases are slowing sustainably to its 2% target. With this, US Fed has held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting at a 23-year high to fight price rise. The decision was taken unanimously as the Fed would keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent, it said. The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, DC.(Reuters)

When will there be rate cuts by US Federal Reserve?

Citing a "lack of further progress" towards its two percent inflation target, the Fed said in a statement, “The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.”

What you need to know about US inflation?

Inflation has cooled from a peak of 7.1%, as per the US Fed’s preferred measure, to 2.7%, it said.

What else did US Federal Reserve announce?

The Fed also said that, starting in June, it would slow the pace of decline of its securities holdings, by “reducing the monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities from $60 billion to $25 billion.”

What US Federal Reserve had said earlier on rate cuts?

The US central bank’s latest message marks an abrupt shift in its timetable on interest rates as following its last meeting on March 20, the Fed’s policymakers projected three rate reductions in 2024, likely starting in June.

Why rate cuts by US Federal Reserve are important?

Rate cuts by the Fed would lead to lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and provide relief for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards as well.