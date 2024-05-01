 Google employee's shocking ordeal: Fired for watching protests for just 'four minutes' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google employee's shocking ordeal: Fired for watching protests for just 'four minutes'

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 01:28 PM IST

Google layoffs: A report claimed that Google did not just fire protesting employees as some others who were merely watching the protests also lost their jobs.

Google layoffs: In April, Google fired 28 employees following protests against the company's cloud computing contract Project Nimbus. The dismissed employees staged sit-in protests at Google offices in California and New York over the project with Israel. Reportedly, some employees also Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office and were arrested. 

Google layoffs: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc's Google in front of an office building in Zurich, Switzerland.(Reuters)
Google layoffs: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc's Google in front of an office building in Zurich, Switzerland.(Reuters)

Read more: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on what's better- FD returns, stocks or this third option

Google fired employee for watching protests?

But a report claimed that Google did not just fire protesting employees as some others who were merely watching the protests also lost their jobs. A former Google employee told The Verge that he was fired just for witnessing the protest and talking to protestors for just "four minutes."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Google layoffs: Ex-employees say company ‘scaring employees’ over Israel protest

What employee said on his firing as per a report?

The employee had been working as an engineer at the company for three years and was fired after watching a protest in the company, he said as per the report. Although, he claimed that he was just seeing the scene during lunchtime on the 10th floor of Google's New York office. At the time, he saw about 20 people in matching T-shirts sitting on the floor as they protested. The employee said that he did not join the protestors but spoke to other employees who were distributing flyers.

Read more: Google's Sundar Pichai is a stone’s throw away from becoming a billionaire. Here's why

The employee said that when he returned to his work desk, he talked to them for a couple of minutes.

"I chatted with them for maybe four minutes, like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re still sitting here! How’s it going?'" he said. After that, he left for the day but received an email from Google in the evening informing him that he had been fired.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Google employee's shocking ordeal: Fired for watching protests for just 'four minutes'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On