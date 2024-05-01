Google outage: Users get 502 error, report issues with search engine in UK, US
Google outage: According to Downdetector, in UK over 300 users reported facing problems while trying to access Google.
Google users reported that the search engine was not working for them as it faced an apparent outage across the globe. Users reported problems with Google services including Google Search as per Downdetector that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.
According to Downdetector, in UK over 300 users reported facing problems while trying to access Google while in the US, over 1,400 people reported problems with Google, particularly in New York, Denver, Colorado, and Seattle. Google's other services like Gmail, Youtube, Google Maps and Google Talk seemed to be working for users.
Almost 100 users in the US have also reported experiencing issues with Google Maps as per Downdetector.
Social media users began sharing how they were facing difficulty while accessing Google with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Google down”. The user also shared a picture of an error page that appeared while trying to use the search engine.
This message displayed, “502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know.”
