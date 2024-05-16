Donald Trump reveals his youngest son Barron Trump's plans after graduation, and it's not what many speculated

Former US President Donald Trump shared updates on his youngest son Barron Trump’s post-high school plans. The US Republican Party has named Donald Trump's 18 year-old son Barron as a Florida delegate to its national convention, propelling another member of the family into the spotlight. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)

Barron, who is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy, is reportedly considering a different set of colleges than previously speculated.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier, it was speculated that he might attend the University of Pennsylvania in the footsteps of his father and siblings.

Amidst swirling rumours of a potential return to Manhattan for college, possibly at New York University, close to his childhood residence in Trump Tower, the latest insights suggest a shift in Barron’s shortlist of schools.

Donald Trump expressed pride in his son’s academic performance, stating, “Right now, he’s doing a great job.”

“He has great marks. He’s going to be going to college soon. And we’re looking at some colleges that are different than they were two months ago,” he said.

ALSO READ| Morgan Freeman thinks a second Donald Trump presidency would be ‘good for the country’, claims viral post

What's next for Barron Trump?

Barron’s plans to enter college remain a mystery, but his father’s recent mention of the young man’s “background” in politics might suggest that people should keep an eye on the teenager, as he is now suddenly no longer hidden from the public after being under very close watch of his family for close to 18 years.

On Friday, Barron is graduating from Oxbridge Academy, which is located in West Palm Beach, with a small, “invite only” gathering.

Barron’s academic and extracurricular achievements have garnered attention, with his towering 6-foot-7 stature and history as a soccer player. Although not active in sports at Oxbridge Academy in recent years.

The $41,500 academy, started by 1994 graduate of the Koch brothers, billionaire William I. Koch in 2011, comes at a considerable $41,500 per year for high schoolers who are not on scholarship. These last batch of students of our school have members that due to their outstanding characters have been awarded a place at the most prestigious colleges in the country such as Northwestern, UCLA, Boston University, Cornell and Vanderbilt.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump is likely to skip Barron's graduation ceremony because of…

Barron’s time at Oxbridge has been kept private, with students and parents declining to comment on his tenure there.

Donald Trump also shared that Barron is “very popular” among his peers and occasionally provides him with political advice.

“It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Trump recounted during an interview on a Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, a Philadelphia-based radio station.