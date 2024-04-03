Lauren Boebert undergoes emergency surgery for blood clot in leg amid campaign

Representative Lauren Boebert recently underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot in her leg. The Colorado Republican announced Tuesday that she had been diagnosed with a rare disorder, May-Thurner syndrome. The 37-year-old congresswoman was hospitalised following a swelling in her upper left leg. This unexpected health scare comes amid Boebert's campaign seeking a third term. Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent an emergency surgery to remove a blood clot in her leg (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Lauren Boebert undergoes surgery for rare disorder

The statement shared on her campaign's Facebook page reads, “Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.”

It adds that while “an exact cause is unknown”, “dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting” could have factored in for Boebert being diagnosed with the rare disorder. “Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrome,” the statement explains.

“Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms. After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman,” the statement adds.

Lauren Boebert grateful to doctors for ‘helpful insight’

The statement also included a message from Boebert, who said, “I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis. I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”