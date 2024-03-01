Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son allegedly made a ‘sex tape’ with minor suspect, affidavit reveals

According to a recently revealed affidavit, the son of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Tyler Boebert, was also involved in making a “sex tape” with a female minor, who was one of his co-suspects. Tyler Boebert was in a Colorado jail on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts. (City of Rifle Police Department via AP)(AP)

He is facing 22 criminal charges after being arrested by the Rifle Police Department on February 27. Tyler Boebert, who is an adult, is accused of vehicle trespass, property thefts and criminal possession of ID documents.

A minor told the police that the tape was circulated among their acquaintances. However, none of the charges against Tyler are related to the alleged sex tape.

The case is under investigation

The police said on Facebook, “This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.” They also said that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The affidavit stated that the police started the investigation on February 20, when a woman reported that her wallet was stolen from her parked car the previous day. The wallet contained a card that was used at four different places on February 19 and 20. A failed attempt to buy $717 worth of items from Shein.com, an online shopping site, was also made with the card.

The police said that they received reports of four vehicle trespasses in total. They used financial records and surveillance footage to identify four suspects, three males and one female. Tyler was recognized as the suspect wearing a hoodie with the logo of Shooters Grill, a restaurant formerly owned by his mother, Lauren Boebert.

Tyler will take ‘responsibility for his actions’: Lauren Boebert

The affidavit said that Tyler agreed to talk to an officer outside his home, where he was questioned and arrested. He was released on a personal recognizance bond after a court hearing on February 28, as per the Garfield County jail records. According to Colorado Public Radio, he is scheduled to appear in court again on April 11.

Lauren Boebert issued a statement, as reported by Westword, in which she said that her son “will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”

She also expressed her love and support for her son, saying, "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him.”