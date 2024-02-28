GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert lambasts 'Biden crime family' after son's arrest; social media calls out her hypocrisy

After the arrest of her 18-year-old son, Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert hit out at US President Joe Biden and his family by calling them “the most corrupt in American history”. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (Getty Images via AFP)

Tyler Boebert, a father of one, was held for 22 crimes in connection to "recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts".

“The Biden crime family will go down as the most corrupt family in American history,” the Colorado Congresswoman wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday following her son's arrest from the town of Rifle.

Lauren Boebert held over spate of thefts

According to Garfield County Jail records, Boebert is charged with four charges of illegal possession of a financial device, four counts of criminal possession of identification documents, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

He has also been charged with four misdemeanor counts of ID theft, three misdemeanor counts of first-degree criminal trespass, and three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. In addition, he is charged with three charges of petty theft under $300.

The arrest adds to the instability surrounding Lauren Boebert's campaign, which is at risk of being overshadowed by family concerns.

Earlier this year, Boebert said that she wants to run for a new seat in 2024, moving her campaign to Colorado's fourth district.

In a Facebook video announcing the decision, she emphasized her family difficulties and "children's future," describing it as a "fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family."

Social media users slam Lauren Boebert

After she attacked the Biden family, many X users slammed Lauren Boebert who has been targetting US President's son Hunter Biden for his addiction issues.

“You spelled Boebert Crime Family wrong," one user wrote.

“What about your family?” another critic asked.

“Will Republicans now demand Lauren Boebert be impeached? Will they support the release of her son’s private laptop publicly?” a third user wrote.

Boebert got separated from her ex-husband Jayson Boebert after nearly two decades of marriage. They both share four sons.