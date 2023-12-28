US Rep Lauren Boebert steps back from current Congressional campaign, eyes more GOP-friendly district

On Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) declared that she will switch districts and run for the 4th District seat in 2024, instead of defending her current seat in the 3rd District. US Representative Lauren Boebert, R-NY, looks on as she attends newly elected US House Speaker Mike Johnson's press conference after his election at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)(AFP)

She said in a Facebook post, “I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025.”

She added that this was “the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement.”

Boebert barely won her re-election in the 3rd District in 2022, defeating Democrat Adam Frisch by a margin of only 546 votes.

Frisch has outperformed Boebert in fundraising by more than three times in the past quarter. The 3rd District is more competitive for Republicans, with a 9-point edge, than the 4th District, where they have a 27-point advantage, based on an analysis of past election results by Colorado legislative staffers, reported by the Colorado Sun. Boebert does not need to live in the 4th District to run for it.

‘A fresh start’ for Boebert

In a video message on Facebook, she cited, “I did not arrive at this decision easily. A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.”

She called her decision “a fresh start” and admitted that 2023 was “a pretty difficult year for me and my family.”

She went through a divorce from her husband of 18 years in May. She also faced a scandal in September, when she was filmed vaping and groping her date, who also touched her breasts, during a theatre show of “Beetlejuice.”

She and her date were ejected from the theatre for their behaviour, which she apologized for repeatedly.

She said on Wednesday, “I’ve made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them. It’s tested my faith, my strength and my abilities both as a mom and a congresswoman. It’s been humbling and challenging, but it’s also given me perspective and helped me grow. I cannot put into words how grateful I am for everyone who has steadfastly stood alongside me in the third district and across America.” She will face several Republican challengers in the 3rd District primary, and Frisch will run again for the seat in 2024.

She blamed “Hollywood elites,” “progressive money groups,” “Aspen donors” and “George Soros” for trying to “buy the 3rd District” in 2024.

The 4th District seat is currently held by Ken Buck, who announced his retirement last month.