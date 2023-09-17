Lauren Boebert and Date ejected from ‘Beetlejuice’ musical concert for fondling with genitals and vaping. Watch video

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, the far-right Republican from Colorado who has been vocal against drag queens and transgender people, was caught on camera engaging in inappropriate behaviour with her companion during a family-friendly musical in Denver. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, was caught on camera doing inappropriate behaviour during family musical in Denver, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

Boebert and her companion were asked to leave the theater after disrupting the performance of Beetlejuice.

The security camera footage, which was obtained by Mediaite, shows Boebert’s companion, who has been identified by multiple news outlets as Quinn Gallagher, a 46-year-old Democrat who owns a bar that hosts drag shows, grabbing and squeezing Boebert’s chest during the show.

Boebert, in response, appears to put her hand near his crotch and whispers something to him.

The video of the public groping went viral on social media, sparking severe outrage and mockery.

Many social users posted the video with the phrase “Not a drag queen,” referring to Boebert’s previous comments about drag queens and transgender people.

The Colorado Rep. has claimed that they “sexualize” spaces and “groom” children by exposing them to “obscene content.”

Erin Reed, an independent journalist and trans activist who is engaged to Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, called out Boebert’s hypocrisy on X, formerly Twitter.

“Lauren Boebert has talked a lot about LGBTQ people, ‘appropriate behavior.’ And now she gets caught fondling her partner in a packed theatre. Imagine for one moment a trans person was caught doing this. The news stories. The bills. The media circus,” she wrote.

The security camera footage also shows Boebert taking flash photos, dancing, and vaping inside the theater. She was confronted by theater staff at her seat in the Buell Theater, as shown in a previous video obtained by Denver NBC affiliate KUSA. After a brief conversation, she and her companion were escorted out of the theater.

Boebert initially joked that she was kicked out for “laughing and singing too loudly” and denied vaping, suggesting that the smoke came from the theater’s fog machine. However, another video contradicted her claim, showing her using her vape pen and blowing smoke toward the audience.

Boebert protested her removal, asking, “Do you know who I am?” and mentioning her supposed board membership and plans to contact the mayor.

Boebert issued an apology on Friday night, expressing regret for the vaping incident, which she said she did not remember, and blaming her disruptive behavior on her ongoing divorce proceedings, The Colorado Sun reports.