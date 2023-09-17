Donald Trump's rhetoric claims Joe Biden sparked 'World War Two' and chaotic running against Obama in 2016

Donald Trump made a series of blunders in his latest speech, in which he warned that President Joe Biden could lead the US into “World War Two” and seemed to confuse him with former President Barack Obama. Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the Capitol Hilton, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

Speaking at the Washington DC Pray Vote Stand Summit on Friday, the former president accused Biden of being “totally corrupt” and “the worst president in the history of our country”. He also claimed that Biden was “cognitively impaired” and “in no condition to lead”.

He then said, “We have a man who is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war. Just think of it. We would be in World War Two very quickly if we’re going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war. There will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country.”

The former president apparently forgot that World War Two had already happened and involved nuclear weapons. He also mixed up his political rivals, saying that he was ahead of Obama in the 2024 election polls and that he had defeated Obama in 2016, before correcting himself that his opponent then was Hillary Clinton.

His speech was met with ridicule and criticism on X, formerly Twitter. Many users pointed out the irony of Trump calling Biden cognitively impaired, while he himself struggled to form coherent sentences.

Mike Sington, a former NBCUniversal executive, wrote, “Trump has lost it, he’s demonstrating how cognitively impaired he is. Watch him ramble, stumble on his words, blank out, then turn to reading the teleprompter to save himself, reading it intently. And he still misspeaks.”

Mehdi Hasan, an MSNBC host, tweeted, “77-year-old Trump last night was so confused and incoherent that he suggested Obama was his opponent in 2024, also suggested he beat Obama in 2016, and seemed to think we were on the verge of Word War2. I can only imagine the headlines if 80-year-old Biden had said this.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House staffer and now co-host of The View, wrote on X, “I’ve been outspoken over my concerns about Biden’s age. But being consistent: This is a word-salad mess. Trump seems confused about who he ran against in '16. He’s just 3 years younger than Biden. America deserves better.”

Trump also repeated his bizarre claim that Americans need to show ID to buy bread at another event on Friday.