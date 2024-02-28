Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert's 18-year-old son arrested, facing 22 charges connected to property theft

Lauren Boebert's 18-year-old son, Tyler Jay Boebert, was arrested on February 27, 2024, at 2:30 pm local time by the Rifle Police Department officers. Taylor Jay Boebert was arrested and faces 22 charges. (Facebook / Rifle Police Dept. )

The latest statement addressing his arrest was shared on the police department's Facebook page. It was recorded that the felony arrest followed recent vehicle break-ins and property thefts in the Colorado municipality of Rifle.

The post added Boebert's charges: “four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents - Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanour and petty offences”.

Tyler Boebert has already been listed as a recently booked arrest in the Garfield County Jail records. Rifle Police has confirmed in the aforementioned Facebook post that the investigation is in progress.

Lauren Boebert's family and their run-ins with misfortunate controversies

However, this isn't the first time for Congresswoman Boebert's son to have made it to the headlines in a negative light. He previously had his run-in with unfortunate events in April 2023, when one of his friends alleged that Tyler had been responsible for an accident that led to multiple injuries.

Noble D'Amato (19) alleged that Tyker had caused the car accident that left him with multiple concussions and a lacerated hand. Eventually, Lauren Boebert was also accused of covering up the crash wherein the 19-year-old (at the time) was also in possession of unprescribed drug paraphernalia. However, D'Amato claimed that the young Boebert was “stone cold sober” at the time he ‘flipped’ the car, accentuating the high-speed accident.

That is not all. The entire Boebert family has also been tied up to some or other controversial developments in the past few months. In January 2024, Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson, was charged for allegedly assaulting Tyler during a domestic altercation. Meanwhile, the congresswoman herself was issued a temporary restraining order against Jayson.

(This is a developing story.)