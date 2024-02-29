Top Lauren Boebert family controversies recollected as son Tyler was arrested on felony charges

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her family have long been entangled in a string of controversies that never seem to cease. Taking the cake, her 18-year-old son Tyler Boebert was arrested by the Rifle Police Department on Tuesday. He now faces 22 charges connected to property theft and vehicle trespasses. Lauren Boebert's family in Silt, Colorado.(Instagram, laurenboebert)

Garfield County Jail's records state that young Boebert will face four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, four counts of criminal possession of ID documents, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Additionally, he's also charged with four misdemeanour counts of ID theft, three misdemeanour counts of first-degree criminal trespass, three misdemeanour counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of the petty offense of theft. (Read more: Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert's 18-year-old son arrested, facing 22 charges connected to property theft)

The 18-year-old's arrest may be the latest entry in the string of similar stories that have shrouded the Boebert family in utter controversial darkness. To settle into her 2024 congressional run, Lauren Boebert switched her campaign to Colorado's Fourth District, but her family turmoil continues to overtake the headlines. Despite her announcing her 2024 run a “fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family,” in a Facebook video, her supposed ‘fresh start’ has been tainted with similar rough patches that seem to share a warm affinity with antagonistic remarks, marring her professional resume.

Lauren Boebert family controversies from recent memory

Tyler Boebert car accident

The February 27 arrest wasn't Tyler's first run-in with the system. In September 2022, he was accused of causing a car wreck, which left his friend Noble D'Amato with numerous concussions and a lacerated hand.

Tyler, who was then only 17 years old, was issued a “careless driving causing bodily injury” ticket as he flipped his father's SUV into a creek bed. D'Amato, Tyler's 19-year-old friend (at the time of the accident), was riding alongside him. He still claims to have problems with his hand, inhibiting him from getting a welding job.

D'Amato was also charged with unlawful possession of unprescribed Xanax pills. He insisted that though Tyler hadn't ingested any of the drug paraphernalia found on him at the time of the accident, he was still inconsiderately speeding off without a care in the world. If that wasn't all, D'Amato also suggested that Lauren Boebert had negated all his severe injuries in an attempt to sweep it all under the rug and cover up what her son was responsible for.

Lauren Boebert forced to leave Beetlejuice musical for disruptive behaviour

Nearly the entire Colorado Rep family tree is associated with contentious behaviour. She was forced to leave the Beetlejuice musical at Buell Theatre in Denver in September 2023. At the time, she had been accused of vaping near a pregnant woman, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the ongoing performance. Complaints of her having allegedly groped her date, Quinn Gallagher, came to the surface.

An official Denver Arts & Venues report ultimately stated that the duo was asked to leave. However, when they disagreed, they were told they would be seen as trespassers if they didn't. Even then, the pair didn't comply despite the officials' threats to bring in the Denver Police.

Addressing the issue through a subsequent tweet, her official Congress account posted: "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!".

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene's Allies-to-Enemies twist

There seems to be no end to Boebert's brushes with questionable behaviour or statements. Even before her Beetlejuice incident, she had her Georgia Rep counterpart call her a “little bi***” during their standoff on the House floor as they fought over their claim to file articles of impeachment against President Biden.

Lauren Boebert's Islamophobic jokes

There's always been a bad taste in the Republican's political rivalries. In May 2021, she accused Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar of being “a full-time propagandist for Hamas” on social media. Following that, at a Staten Island Conservative Party dinner in September, when Boebert again encountered Omar in an elevator, she called her a “Jihad Squad” member to her face. Thereafter, she reportedly also described Rashida Tlaib, another Muslim political rival, as one of the “black-hearted evil women” (The Independent).

Lauren Boebert's ex-husband Jayson Boebert arrested

Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert sought her aforementioned fresh start from her old ties with ex-husband Jayson. In January 2024, the 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief. His arrest followed an altercation between the feuding ex-partners. Jayson proclaimed himself a victim of domestic violence, alleging that Lauren had “punched” him multiple times at a restaurant. His claims against the congresswoman “were unfounded”.

Another police report shed light on Jayson allegedly assaulting his son, Tyler Boebert, in January 2024, just days after his row with the Colorado Rep had a less-than-flattering brush with the limelight.

Rep Lauren Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert in May 2023, after almost 20 years of marriage.