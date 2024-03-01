Autopsy points to ‘firearm’ injury; pellets detected in CT scan

Protesting farmer Shubh Karan Singh, who was killed in clashes with the Haryana Police at Khanauri last week, died of a firearm injury to the head, according to the 21-year-old man’s post-mortem examination report, which also detected “foreign bodies” in his head. Farmer Shubh Karan Singh, who was killed in clashes with the Haryana Police at Khanauri last week was cremated on Thursday. (HT photo)

A CT scan conducted before the autopsy detected several metal pellets in his head. Wounds caused by metal pellets were found on the upper bodies of several protesting farmers who were injured in police action, said medico-legal reports issued by hospitals in Patiala last week.

The examination, which was conducted on Wednesday, found an injury mark on the occipital region (the rearmost region of the skull) and also showed that his body bore no other injury marks. HT has seen the report.

Doctors who conducted the examination said they have submitted the report to the Patiala police and refrained from revealing more information. The metal pellets found in Singh’s skull were also handed over to the police, said people aware of the matter, adding that these may be sent to ballistics experts to ascertain the nature of the firearm that was used.

Protesting farmers and Singh’s family initially did not allow authorities to conduct a post-mortem examination, demanding that a case of a murder be filed against police personnel for his death and “martyr status” for the victim.

Thousands of farmers have been camped at the Punjab-Haryana borders for over two weeks now, demanding that the central government enact a law on minimum support prices (MSP) for all crops. Agitators initially tried to march towards Delhi, but were met with banks of barricades and police forces at the Punjab-Haryana border. The protesters and police have clashed several times since the march set off on February 13. It has led to scenes where Haryana Police have been seen firing tear gas shells at the protesters, who have been seen resorting to stone-pelting. A series of talks between farmers and the central government have failed to yield results, with protesters now working to chalk out the next phase of the protest.

Singh was cremated on Thursday, the same day that the Punjab Police filed a “zero FIR” in the case. A zero FIR is one that is registered irrespective of the area of the offence, and hence is unbound by the jurisdiction of a crime. Punjab Police sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, investigating officer in the case said he had not received the post-mortem report till the time of going to press. He added that further investigations in the case will hinge on the report.

Pellets, which are less than 3mm in diameter, are fired from shotguns and are usually of two kinds: bare metal pellets and rubber-coated metal pellets. These are usually used by the Army and paramilitary as a crowd-control measure, and as a practice, are aimed mostly on lower limbs. But the MLR reports of several injured farmers state that pellet injuries were found on their face and forehead too.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer of Garhi police station in Haryana, said, “We have not received any postmortem report yet and therefore cannot comment on it.”

The site where victim was shot at is under the jurisdiction of Garhi Police station.

HT last week reported that pellet wounds were found on some protesters. At the time, a senior Haryana Police officer, who asked not to be named, said: “We are aware of the development but have not received a formal report. We are looking into the matter and a probe already underway.”