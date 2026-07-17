India rejects Pak protest on cross-border terror text in jt statement with Japan

India on Friday responded to Pakistan’s protest over a reference to cross-border terrorism in an India-Japan joint statement by asserting that the document was self-explanatory and had addressed issues on which both countries have a “certain viewpoint”. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, left, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave after the media briefing on their delegation level meeting in New Delhi on July 2. (AP Photo)

The India-Japan joint statement, issued after a meeting in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, had strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, “including cross-border terrorism from Pakistan”. In response, Pakistan’s foreign office made a “strong démarche” to express its concerns to Japan through diplomatic channels.

“I would say the joint statement that was adopted during the visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to India has several issues addressed, which are of bilateral nature, and also on issues on which we have a certain viewpoint. I would say that our joint statement is self-explanatory,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing when he was asked about Pakistan’s action.

According to the joint statement, Modi and Takaichi also condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, which the UN Security Council Monitoring Team Report had linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. They also condemned the terror incident in Delhi in November 2025, and called for perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the act to be brought to justice. They also called for concerted actions against UN-listed terror groups such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies.