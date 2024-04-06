Lauren Boebert was cut off from booze, scolded for hounding Trump for selfies at GOP event: Report

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, who recently underwent a surgery for blood clot in leg amid campaign for third term, was cut off from alcohol at a December fundraiser headlined by former President Donald Trump. Citing Multiple witnesses, CNN reported that server told Boebert that "they would not bring her any more alcohol". (Getty Images via AFP)

Citing Multiple witnesses, CNN reported that server told Boebert that "they would not bring her any more alcohol". A server informed one witness that they believed Republican leader had been “overserved".

During the event, she even tried to take selfies with Trump as they were sharing the same table. However, his security stepped in and asked her to stop hounding the ex-president.

At a Manhattan gala, Boebert garnered the scorn of the other attendees due to her carelessness and fangirling behavior.

Boebert is facing a tough battle in a contest for a new district, which may put her career in Congress in peril. She has Trump's backing as she is running to replace Ken Buck, who resigned from Congress and threw a hurdle in Boebert's agenda by triggering a special election. However, her actions have already earned her the public disdain of other MAGA firebrands.

Boebert has claimed that Buck's early resignation was done specifically to push her out of the party.

GOPs chose special election candidate who won't run against Boebert in the primary

Colorado Republicans recently elected Greg Lopez to fill the remaining term of Buck.

Former mayor of Parker, Lopez, has promised to serve the remaining six months of Buck's tenure, hinting that he will not challenge Boebert in the current GOP primary for the 4th congressional district in Colorado.

Lopez's win came as a surprise as he defeated Jerry Sonnenberg, a former state legislator, by a narrow margin on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Boebert, who has been diagnosed with a condition called May-Thurner syndrome, congratulated Lopez on his win and also thanked the vacancy committee for acting in the district's "best interest". Her statement came as she has earlier expressed hope that Colorado Republicans would select a caretaker candidate.

Despite receiving millions of dollars in federal assistance for her former district, Boebert was among 40 House Republicans who voted against a government funding package.

After securing the funding, she expressed her excitement by saying she "can't wait for the ribbon cuttings."