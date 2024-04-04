Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has been diagnosed with a condition called May-Thurner syndrome and was found to have an “acute blood clot,” her campaign announced on Tuesday, March 2. The 37-year-old Republican congresswoman went to the hospital after she noticed severe swelling in the upper portion of her left leg. She had to undergo surgery to remove the clot, and a stent has been placed to ensure her vein does not narrow again. What is May-Thurner syndrome, the condition Lauren Boebert has been diagnosed with? (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)

“After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman,” her campaign reportedly said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What is May-Thurner syndrome?

The website of Cleveland Clinic says that May-Thurner syndrome affects blood flow and occurs when “the right iliac artery, which sends blood to your right leg, presses on the left iliac vein, which carries blood from your left leg to your heart.” While some people develop no symptoms at all, others develop vein thrombosis (DVT) or blood clots in the legs, as did Boebert.

The website also says the condition is a little more common in women and people assigned female at birth. It is more common in adults between the ages of 20 and 50.

Of how common the condition is, the website says, “Iliac vein compression is common, occurring in about 1 in 5 people. However, many people with iliac vein compression don’t have a formal diagnosis of May-Thurner syndrome. This may be partly because most people don’t have symptoms of May-Thurner syndrome unless they develop DVT.”

The treatment for May-Thurner syndrome involves improving blood flow and reducing the risk of DVT. There is no way to prevent it from happening because experts are not aware of what causes it. It can even cause pulmonary embolism, which is a life-threatening complication.