Congratulations Barron! Trump & Melania cheer for their son as he graduates from Oxbridge Academy

Finally Donald Trump got much-needed family time as he put his legal woes aside on Friday. The ex-US president along with his spouse and the former first lady, Melania, flew to Florida to attend his youngest son Barron's high school graduation ceremony. Barron Trump, son of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, receives his diploma during his graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, Friday, May 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Their 18-year-old son celebrated his big day with his Class of 2024 friends at the elite Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, marking their official departure from the private school.

The former president and first lady were in the stands at Oxbridge Academy, with Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, and other students' parents sitting beside them.

While Trump was wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and blue tie, Melania was dressed in a blue jacket and a straw hat. Trump drew a roar of applause from the audience on his arrival.

Shortly before the ceremony, Trump announced his attendance on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Excellent learner and nice child! Very exciting!!!" he wrote.

Trump's participation comes after the hush money trial judge allowed him permission to attend the ceremony under New York criminal law.

Trump was spotted with Melania for the first time in public since adult film star Stormy Daniels testified about her alleged affair with him and the hush money payment offered to her to stay mum. Trump has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Melania so far has not attended her husband's criminal trial in New York, despite her name being brought up this week. The trial is set to resume Monday.

Trump and Melania get a special mention

The celebrations kicked off with the school choir singing America the Beautiful. The master of ceremonies started things off by greeting parents and graduates, who donned traditional navy blue caps and gowns and hats.

"I want to give a special welcome to the President and Mrs. Trump," he said, prompting applause from the attendees, as per Daily Mail.

William Koch, the school's founder who couldn't make it to the ceremony, sent his best wishes. “You have excelled in sports and academics and made friends that will last a lifetime. We are all so very proud of you.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the graduation ceremony of their son Barron Trump, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. May 17, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

Did Barron William Trump show any emotion?

Students were called on the stage in alphabetical order, with the master of ceremonies finally taking name of 'Barron William Trump'.

Trump's towering 6ft 7in son turned to the stage and briefly to acknowledge the audience before shaking hands and accepting his diploma. He, however, showed no emotion or waved to his family, like other students.

A visibly proud father Trump appeared to revel in his son's rite of passage, conversing enthusiastically with a smiling Melania, applauding and waving to the graduates, and giving them his characteristic thumbs up as the ceremony concluded.

Before exiting from the ceremony, Trumps made time to wave to the spectators. Later, they returned to their motorcade and drove away from school.