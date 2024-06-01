Why are Stormy Daniels and Melania still silent about Trump’s conviction in hush money case?

As social media users were awaiting Donald Trump's reaction following the historic hush money case verdict, the former US President on Friday made it clear that he is “going to fight” and appeal his felony conviction. However, netizens were quick to question the silence maintained by former first lady Melania Trump and ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels, who accused Trump of having an affair with her. Netizens have questioned the silence maintained by former first lady Melania Trump and ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels, who accused Donald Trump of having an affair with her.(Getty/AP)

Trump's family members, including his two sons and daughter Ivanka, immediately issued their response to the verdict.

“Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years-long attempt to turn America into a third-world s*******. November 5 is our last chance to save it,” Trump Jr. wrote in one post.

Calling the case “rigged”, he went on to blast the incumbent US President. "Remember, the same hacks in the media demanding Justice Alito recuse himself because of a flag, have zero problem with the corrupt judge in this case being a donor to Joe Biden or his daughter making millions from Democrats!"

Echoing similar views, Eric Trump said, “May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Even Ivanka, who has remained away from his father's campaign this time, broke her silence with an emotional post on her Instagram account. Sharing a throwback picture, featuring her and Trump, she wrote: "I love you Dad" with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski asked in a post on X, “Where was Melania?”

Trump delivered a speech on Friday in attendance of Eric and his wife, Lara Trump. However, Melania did not attend, spurring many to wonder about her absence and silence on social media.

“Melania has been noticeably silent and never showed up to the trial, unlike other family members,” journalist Michael Tracey wrote on X.

Another X user wrote, “Melania Trump never came to the courthouse to support her spouse.”

“Why do we think Melania Trump is going to release a statement supporting her business partner? She's probably busy trying to figure out if Trump's legal fees are going to affect her income?” a third netizen reacted.

What about Stormy Daniels?

Attorney Clark Brewster representing Daniels, who was at the centre of Trump's hush money trial, said that the GOP leader's latest conviction “hit her hard.”

In an appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, the lawyer said, “I got a pretty instant report from the courthouse. And so, it hadn’t hit the news yet when I told her, really. And, she was really kind of taken aback.”

“I think it was the culmination of a lot of things — the finality of it and, you know, the worry and nervousness that she had throughout leading up to this,” he continued, but noted Daniels expressed no “true happiness” with the results. “It was more or less a relief that it's over.”

Hinting that Daniels may have even been surprised by the ruling, Brewster mentioned, “The finality of it really hit her hard.”

On Thursday, a 12-person Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges of misrepresenting company documents in relation to a hush money payment delivered to Daniels to purchase her silence about an alleged affair ahead of 2016 presidential elections, making him the first former commander-in-chief to be convicted of a felony.