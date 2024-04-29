'Oh, please': Eric Trump gets blunt fact-check after bragging about Donald Trump's 'stamina'

Former US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump recently bragged about his father's "stamina" amidst his ongoing trial in New York in the former adult film star Stormy Daniels hush money case. Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Eric Trump told host Maria Bartiromo that Trump "is going all over the place," and "his stamina, Maria, I've never seen anything like it in my life."(X)

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Eric told host Maria Bartiromo that Trump "is going all over the place," and "his stamina, Maria, I've never seen anything like it in my life."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“He'll be in trial all day long, relentlessly being attacked by a corrupt judge, only to step out and go do events at bodegas and wake up and speak to union workers...and go to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio and all the swing states,” he added.

According to the journalists and observers, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was seen falling asleep in the court during the trial.

However, his son claimed that Trump's court appearances are evidence of his “stamina”, and that a few days after the trial, he even attends events like a bodega visit across town.

“The guy is really a remarkable human being and I love him to death and I’m proud of him and I think the whole world knows his backbone and his toughness,” Eric said.

Also Read: Trump's hypocrisy called out as he laments missing wife Melania’s b'day for hush money trial: 'I cheated on you…’

Netizens mock Eric Trump over his comments

Social media users on X blasted Eric Trump over his remarks, with many pointing out that the former president keeps complaining about freezing temperatures in the NY courtroom and was even seen dozing off during the trial.

“After a long nap— I also have great stamina,” one X user wrote.

"Stamina? Trump is sleeping in court," a second user said, while the third commented, "The whole world knows he napped during his own criminal trial."

“Oh, please. He complained every day about how hard it was for him to sit in a chair, fell asleep every day, complained he was cold every day- and then every day he wasn't in court,... he went golfing,” a fourth X user reacted.

Ron Filipkowski, a staunch Trump critic, wrote on X, “He (Trump) cried the whole time about how hard it was to sit in court, he fell asleep repeatedly, complained how cold it was constantly, played golf last Sunday, played golf last Wednesday, played golf yesterday, and will play golf today.”

“Maybe Trump can show us his stamina by running to the end of his driveway. Let's see how that goes,” he added.