‘Indian students safe in US…': Ambassador Eric Garcetti amid concerns

US ambassador Eric Garcetti, in an interview with PTI recently, said that his country prioritized the safety and welfare of Indian students and expressed heartfelt commitment to their well-being. Speaking at the American Center, Garcetti said that the deaths of Indian students in the US had sparked concern within both the Indo-American community and the Indian populace. US ambassador Eric Garcetti(Bloomberg)

"We care so deeply for the well-being of Indian students in the US. We want parents to know that their children are our children when they are in United States. And, there is a wealth of resources that can help students prepare...in the US, whether it is mental health... and resources for that being far away for home, parents and families," he told PTI.

While acknowledging these unfortunate deaths over the past few months, the ambassador affirmed that the "US is a safe country".

Garcetti noted that in a new country, ensuring public safety often requires common sense, such as knowing which neighborhoods to avoid and when. Additionally, he stressed the availability of resources like campus security and local law enforcement, highlighting that students may not be aware of these options due to their unfamiliarity with the country.

During the interview, Garcetti, who previously served as mayor of Los Angeles, recounted his own experiences regarding personal safety when he was a student.

"When I was a student, I went to NYC in the 1980s, which was a pretty dangerous city then. But I sat down and listened to campus security, 'don't walk down here at night, don't go there. Here is a way to stay safe' and this is before cell-phones. Now, in 2024, we have so many more resources, than when I was a student," Garcetti said.

The ambassador stated that American universities provided an exceptional environment for students, including those from India, offering enriching experiences.

At the American Center, a pre-departure orientation program was also organized for a group of Indian students who were selected for various academic programs starting this fall at different universities, including Purdue University, University of Virginia, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University, and University of Los Angeles. Many students also participated in the event remotely.

Garcetti briefly engaged with the students, encouraging them to maximize their time in the US and effectively utilize available resources.

In April, the body of a 25-year-old Indian student, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, was discovered in Cleveland, Ohio. Similarly, Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

In light of such incidents, Garcetti emphasized the US's commitment to providing students and their parents with resources to ensure safety, including websites, links to organizations, and methods for familiarizing themselves with their surroundings. He urged students to heed campus safety instructions.

"With a record number, we are going to see these tragic incidents statistically, whether it is in US, or whether it is in India, things happen to students. And, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said there is no evidence of any connection, there is no evidence of any targeting of Indian students. So, this is really about common sense and arming yourselves with knowledge of the resources and the best practices, so that you can have the best experience possible," Garcetti said in the interview.

(With PTI inputs)