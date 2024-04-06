Who was Uma Satya Sai Gadde, Indian-origin student found dead in Ohio, US?

The death of an Indian student, who is pursuing studies in Ohio, US, was reported on Friday night. The Indian Consulate in New York confirmed Uma Satya Sai Gadde’s untimely death in mysterious circumstances. An investigation to determine the reason for the death is now in progress. Mysterious death of Indian student Uma Satya Sai Gadde in Ohio prompts investigation. (HT File)

Who is Uma Satya Sai Gadde?

Gadde, who was in college in Cleveland, Ohio, created a gap at heart to many. The Indian Consulate conveyed its great regret following the young student's tragic accident, and extended its deepest condolences to his bereaved family in India. Besides that, the representative will be a shoulder they can lean on during the tough times.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Indian Consulate in New York conveyed in X (formerly Twitter) post.

“Police investigation is underway. @IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India at the earliest.”

10th such incident this year

This incident is painful and reminds us again about a string of deaths of Indian-origin students in the US. In March, Mohammed Abdul Arafat, another Indian student, mysteriously went missing from the Cleveland area, with his family subsequently receiving a ransom demand for his safe return.

Besides, this sad happening ignites fright in the minds of people belonging to the Indian Community that crowd are studying away overseas in terms of safety and well-being. Gadde's case is the tenth such occurrence this year alone. The increasing number of deaths among Indian students in the United States has sparked widespread apprehension.

Earlier this year, Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, was fatally shot in St. Louis, Missouri, while Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was discovered deceased in a nature preserve in Indiana.

Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, sustained life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington.

In response to these troubling developments, the officials of the Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates across the country convened a virtual interaction with Indian students from various universities. Led by Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, the discussion aimed to address student well-being and foster connections within the broader diaspora.

Approximately 150 Indian Student Association office bearers and students from 90 universities participated in the interaction, which also saw the attendance of Consul Generals from Indian diplomatic missions in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle.