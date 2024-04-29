Ron DeSantis meets Donald Trump in private to ‘bury the hatchet’: report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly met with Donald Trump in private – the most recent development in the relationship between the two. The two reportedly met in Miami Sunday morning, April 28, to “bury the hatchet,” a source told ABC News. The meeting was first reported by The Washington Post. Ron DeSantis met Donald Trump in private to ‘bury the hatchet’ (Photo by Dave Sanders / POOL / AFP, AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

This comes after the GOP primary where Trump ruled over DeSantis. The Governor reportedly requested to meet the former president through a mutual contact in hopes to "bury the hatchet.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A second source confirmed to the news outlet that real estate investor Steve Witkoff arranged the meeting. Trump is said to have joined DeSantis for breakfast while the latter was playing golf at Shell Bay Club.

Trump and DeSantis during the Republican contest

During the Republican contest, DeSantis blasted Trump and referred to him as a candidate who ran on personal issues. "If he’s running for personal retribution, that is not going to lead to what we need as a country,” he said in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press in December. "You got to be running for the American people and their issues, not about your own personal issues, and that is a distinction between us.”

However, DeSantis went on to endorse Trump after dropping out of the race days before the New Hampshire primary. He said at the time that "we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

He said at the time, noting that he had differences with Trump, “It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents." Later, Trump’s campaign said he was “honored” that DeSantis endorsed him.