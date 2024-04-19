Florida Gov Ron DeSantis signs bill requiring history of communism to be taught in lower grades. What you need to know

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, April 17, signed a bill requiring history of communism to be taught in lower grades. It was the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion being launched by the United States.That was, however, a failed attempt at overthrowing Fidel Castro's dictatorship in Cuba. Ron DeSantis signed a bill requiring history of communism to be taught in lower grades (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)

"We know that the Bay of Pigs was launched because the island of Cuba had succumb to communist tyranny," DeSantis said at a press conference at the Hialeah Gardens Museum, according to US Today. The museum honours the efforts of the Bay of Pigs' Assault Brigade 2506.

"We're going to tell the truth about communism in the state of Florida. We're going to tell the truth about the evils of communism,” DeSantis added.

What does the bill do?

According to DeSantis’ website, the bill (SB 1264), “adds to existing Communist history standards with instruction on the history of Communism in the United States and the tactics of Communist movements.” Further, it “authorizes the newly-established Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College to promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms as a means to advance human progress—specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Reportedly, the institute is set to partner with the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University. The website adds that the bill “enables the Florida Department of State, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education, to recommend to the Legislature the creation of a Florida-based museum on the history of Communism” and “prepares students to withstand indoctrination on Communism at colleges and universities.”

“The truth will set us free,” said DeSantis on his website. “We will not allow our students to live in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in schools. To the contrary, we will ensure students in Florida are taught the truth about the evils and dangers of Communism.”