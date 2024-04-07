Joe Biden may face trouble getting on Ohio ballot

President Joe Biden may face issues getting on the Ohio ballot over a scheduling conflict related to the timing of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) with the deadline for presidential nominee certification, which falls on the same day. President Joe Biden's Ohio ballot inclusion uncertain(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

Ohio Secretary of State has contacted the state's Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters, to clarify the inconsistency of regulations as there might be grey zones in-laws.

The legal provision establishes that the list of the nominees, put forward by the party, is certified to Ohio’s Secretary of State’s office as of August 7. Nevertheless, this daybreak has approximately 14 days lead time to the DNC, to take place on August 19 in Chicago, Illinois.

Now, it can result in the denial of Biden's right to inclusion in the list.

Paul DeSantis, the attorney with the office of the Ohio Secretary of State, told The Hill about two possible strategies to answer it.

DeSantis stated, “Therefore, pending further clarification, I am left to conclude that the Democratic National Committee must either move up its nominating convention or the Ohio General Assembly must act by May 9, 2024 (90 days prior to a new law’s effective date) to create an exception to this statutory requirement.”

‘We’re confident that Joe Biden will be on the ballot’

Both the Second and the Third Congressional Districts, along with their leaders, State Sen. Nickie Antonio representing the Senate Democrats as the minority leader, and State Rep. Allison Russo fulfilling the House Democrats role as the minority leader were included in the exchange.

“We’re monitoring the situation in Ohio and we’re confident that Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states,” a Biden campaign spokesperson quoted to ABC News, who first broke the news.

The Democratic Party has consistently appeared on the ballot across all 50 states. However, this isn’t the first instance of ballot-related challenges for Biden. During the primary season, he was not listed on the New Hampshire ballot due to the state’s primary coinciding with the DNC schedule, which had designated South Carolina as the host for the first primary. Still New Hampshire called for Biden through write-in votes.

The state of Ohio, the key state that carried former President Donald Trump's victory in elections in 2016 and 2020, is yet again the heart of all activities.