Donald Trump is in ‘full sprint' to catch Joe Biden's huge election fund lead as legal bills mount

Former US President Donald Trump is in the “full sprint” to narrow down the huge fundraising advantage enjoyed by President Joe Biden, who is engaging in a flurry of meetings and conversations with major donors throughout the week. Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives for a GOP fundraiser, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Trump is fully aware of the substantial imbalance in fundraising as well as taking quick action to offset the gap. The Washington Post cites that Trump is already doing his best to raise funds from as many donors as possible, and they say his fundraising machine appears to be rallying quickly.

Republican politicians are especially eager to bridge the divide between American people pretending to match President Biden's action-oriented campaign and extensive advertising campaigns in order to support Republican candidates at the different levels of the state. But legality troubles arising for some of the PAC's of the Trump legal do not help him.

There is speculation that the Palm Beach charity dinner this weekend will raise at least fifty million dollars, opening a door by some who would like to keep the event a secret.

In the call they received earlier in the afternoon, the President of this nation himself noted that the fundraiser was going to be a record one, shattering the $25 million that the Democrats raised in the New York fundraiser, which Biden, together with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, are said to have graced.

Trump still trails behind Biden

Still, Trump's fundraising apparatus remains significantly behind Biden's, which benefitted from an earlier start and extensive networks with wealthy donors through shared accounts with national and state parties. In March alone, Biden amassed over $90 million in donations, leaving his campaign with a substantial war chest of $192 million in cash on hand, more than double Trump's holdings.

The formidable financial advantage enjoyed by the Biden team, coupled with the media spotlight on the Democrats' New York fundraising success, has heightened the urgency among Republican donors to demonstrate their capacity to swiftly mobilize funds to remain competitive, insiders revealed.

Trump himself is closely monitoring the attendance and contributions at the Palm Beach fundraiser, with advisors providing regular updates on the event's progress.

“He is focused on this fundraiser,” one individual familiar with Trump's mindset quoted to the Post. “He has a lot of friends in Palm Beach, and he’s saying, are they giving?”