US on high alert as Iran vows revenge for Israel strike on Tehran's Syria Embassy: 'Stay away so you won't get hurt'

In response to the Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, the United States has been put on high alert as it is gearing up for a potential attack by Iran targeting Israeli and American assets in the region, said a US official. US President Joe Biden held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the looming threat of a retaliatory attack by Iran.(AP)

Although US and Israeli officials believe that an attack by Iran is "inevitable," both the countries remain uncertain about Iran's way of responding to the strikes.

"We're definitely at a high state of vigilance," the official told CNN, adding that a strike could take place next week.

Iran's senior military commanders was killed when Israeli war planes targeted Iran's embassy in Damascus on Monday, signaling a significant escalation in Israel's conflict with its neighbours in the Middle East region.

Seven Iranian military advisors were also perished in the attack, according to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. The deceased include the senior commander of the Quds Force, Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Biden discusses Iran's threat with Netanyahu

Following the talks between the two leaders, the US and Israel have been in continuous touch, a top administration official told NBC News.

According to CBS News, the United States intelligence data revealed that Iran is preparing a counterattack that would use a large number of Shahed loitering drones and cruise missiles.

"Officials say the timing and target are unknown, but a proportional response to the Damascus attack would be to hit an Israeli diplomatic facility. The attack is likely to come between now and the end of Ramadan next week," it reported.

Meanwhile, two representatives from Biden's cabinet have voiced concerns about Iranian retaliation with Israel, stating that they will attack military and intelligence targets rather than civilians.

The New York Times cited two individuals as claiming that Iran had placed its military troops on "full high alert".

The officials stated that Iran's decision to "directly attack Israel" was made "in order to create deterrence" and as payback for the Syrian airstrike.

Iran vows retaliation, asks US to step aside

In a stern warning to the Biden government, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's top advisor asked Washington to stay out of the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Raisi's deputy chief of staff, Mohammad Jamshidi, wrote on X, “In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt. In response, the US asked Iran not to target American facilities.”

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, described the Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria as a turning moment and declared that Tehran's response was "inevitable."

According to Israeli media, Tel Aviv authorities are planning about building bunkers in response to warnings of reprisal from Iran.

Moreover, the Israeli army has chosen to deploy reserve soldiers to its Aerial Defense Array as a preventative measure against potential Iranian retaliation.