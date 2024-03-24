Eric Trump brutally mocked as he says banks laughed at him over attempts to secure dad's $454mn bond

Ahead of former president Donald Trump's Monday deadline to secure a $454 million bond in his New York fraud case, his son Eric Trump said that their appeal was ignored by every lender, claiming that they have basically laughed at his face. Eric Trump said top insurance executives laughed when he approached for $454 million in bond money for his father.(Getty Images via AFP)

On March 25, Trump will be directed to either pay the $454 million judgment in his New York fraud case or post bond if he intends to appeal the decision. If he failed to do so, Attorney General Letitia James is all set to confiscate his assets in order to ensure that he is compensated in some way.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, anchor Maria Bartiromo asked younger Trump to clarify how much the former president owes in bond payments to defend his New York fraud conviction.

“Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. Top executives of the largest surety companies had never seen anything of this size. And what, they're going to start seizing assets if he can't put up something that's not available in the United States?” he said while elaborating how insurance companies reacted when he approached them for a half-billion-dollar bond.

He added that “They want to hurt my father, who’s winning the presidential race right now.”

Internet mocks Eric Trump over his remarks

As soon as a clip from Eric Trump's interview went viral on X (formerly Twitter), the netizens mocked him, with one stating, “they wouldn’t have laughed at real. Billionaires.”

“Guess what Eric? We’re laughing too!” another wrote.

“This is what happens when you stiff everyone that you do business with,” a second X user reacted.

While the third one said, “Eric, we have all been laughing for a VERY long time!” another mocked Trump's son saying, “Save my inheritance!” Eric Trump”.

“I'm laughing too no one will give you that money dude,” one more chimed in.

Trump's legal team working hard to secure the bond

Trump's legal team has been working hard to secure the multimillion-dollar ahead of the deadline.

He personally owes more than $454 million as a result of Judge Arthur Engoron's February verdict in the civil fraud case.

When the money owed by his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., the Trump Organization, and interest accrued as of the date of the court's decision are included in, the total amount due rises to $463.9 million.

Assets such as buildings, residences, automobiles, helicopters, and his jet are at stake. According to experts, the main focus could be on his bank accounts as they will be easier to gain hold of, CNN reported.