Viral video shows Donald Trump calling Barack Obama founder of ISIS after Moscow attack, but here's the truth

A video of former president Donald Trump calling Barack Obama the founder of ISIS has gone viral on social media after the recent terror attack in Moscow. The footage suggested that Trump blamed Obama for the Moscow deaths. However, the narrative is false and not contextual.

“ISIS is honouring President Obama,” Trump said. “He is the founder of ISIS. He founded ISIS. And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hilary Clinton.”

The truth is that this is a resurfaced video. Trump did not make the remarks after the Moscow attack, but when he was a Republican nominee before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump was having an argument with Democrats over issues like Foreign Policy, US troops stationed in conflict zones, as well as gun rights. He blasted Obama during this 2016 campaign address from Sunrise, Florida, making these comments.

The Moscow terror attack

On Saturday, March 23, Russia said it has arrested 11 people, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with the Moscow concert hall shooting. The attack leff 143 people dead. According to the Russian security agency, the attackers had contacts in Ukraine. They were driving to the border. "After committing the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border, and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side," the FSB reportedly said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram. However, no evidence was reportedly provided to support the claim. State-run RIA Novosti reported that the alleged terrorists “opened fire with automatic weapons” and “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, starting a fire. They then “allegedly fled in a white Renault car.” As reported by state media Russia 24, the venue’s roof has collapsed partially. Over six hours later, authorities could bring the fire largely under control.