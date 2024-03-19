'Barack Obama is on the case', Netizens link ex-US president's Downing Street visit to Kate conspiracy

People started giving different views on the internet right from the moment that former president Barack Obama met UK President Rishi Sunak at their offices last Monday. Amidst Obama's London visit, questions arise about his involvement in Kate Middleton's case.(AP)

The motive behind Obama’s across-the-Atlantic trip led to the guessing game that this could have been because Kate Middleton was missing from the public eye, but just like any other theories, it was not confirmed or denied.

The public first heard of the case when Kate Middleton was reportedly missing for abdominal surgery in January. The situation got worse when it later came up in the air that the picture of Mother’s Day she posted on her social media for sharing was a “manipulated” and “editing picture”.

However, the Princess of Wales expressed an apology, mentioning that the image was a ‘stunt’ of a kind of ‘amateur’ photographer who had just got an idea to try new editing tricks. This confession only added to the confusion, because it would be difficult for people to believe that someone belonging to the royal family, who are most famous for their humongous wealth, would dirty their fingers in this. Speaking of which, it has also been noted that Middleton had shown up to some rumoured Winsdor farms, but the only proof available so far is verbal and visual evidence.

Netzeins continuously piping in Obama-Kate memes

While this saga reaches the summit, visits by Obama to the UK have brought out a den of humorous comments to the social media.

One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), who remarked, “If anyone is going to get answers on Kate Middleton, it’s Barack Obama.”

Another piped in, “Obama couldn’t take it anymore, he went to find out what’s up with Kate Middleton.”

“Got the whole Illuminati showing up,” one witty user weighed in.

One dreamy user threw a speculation, “Obama is here to ask Sunak about Kate.”

Seems Obama's visit to Sunak is a sheer matter of international diplomacy, but what if it's not? What if US' first black President is there to chalk something out for Kate. Notably, The former President has a rich history with royal family. Maybe he is there to end the debacle.

Putting humour aside, the ex-President’s UK trip had a significant purpose. Politico reports that Obama was in London for an Obama Foundation event and took the opportunity to meet with Sunak over tea. Their conversation covered various important issues, with Artificial Intelligence being a key topic.