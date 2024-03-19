How many followers did Kate Middleton pocket amid ‘edited’ family photo debacle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, have seen an unprecedented surge of followers on their Instagram. This increase in online followers comes amid a whirlwind of speculation and controversy over a ‘edited’ family photo of the Princess that she shared on Mother's Day. Prince William- Kate Middleton: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, depart following the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.(Reuters)

A close-door study by OnlineCasinos365, which was shared with HindustanTimes.com, intricately tracked the fluctuation in social media followings of various royal family members. The focus was to pinpoint the impact of the intense public curiosity about Princess Kate’s public absence since last December (although a recent TMZ video has spotted Kate walking with Prince William at Windsor Farm), which has set the internet abuzz.

The findings from the research are quite revealing

Since the release of a Mother’s Day photo by Kensington Palace on the 10th of March, the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, (@princeandprincessofwales), witnessed a whopping increase of 170,349 followers.

Plus, the Kensington Palace’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, experienced a boost of 48,016 followers.

This spike in followership is the most significant the royal couple has seen in a single week since the coronation of King Charles in May 2023.

The implication of the Google Trends data is unmistakable: the searches for 'Kate Middleton' have reached their highest peaks in the last five years, which is exactly the case now. The quotient worry has increased 388 times which is 26 times higher than even above normal levels.

The Princess of Wales topped the chart surpassing Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Elon Musk. Trump was sitting on top for quite some time after Late Night show Jimmy Kimmel made a joke on the former President on Saturday night, but the Princess dethroned him.

Since the last week, Google searches for Middleton in the US have averaged over six times higher than searches for Trump and more than nine times higher than searches for Biden, according to data from Google Trends.

What was Kate's ‘edited’ image controversy?

A picture that has the world water cooler on social media became even more heated as eagle-eyed netizens discovered signs of digital manipulation. This has sole achieved the already rife the rumours regards the princess's hiding place, considering that she has been missing from the public eyes ever since December prior to her reported abdominal surgery. In the heat of 'KateGate' controversy, this image has become the talk of the town on the internet and news channels, such that some of the publications are pulling down the image in the absence of clear narrative about her future life

In response to the escalating drama, the Princess of Wales took to social media on the 11th of March with a candid admission. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she tried to console.

Despite the increasing pressure, Kensington Palace has stood firm in its decision not to release the original, unaltered image. This stance has only intensified public scrutiny and has led to a surge in the number of individuals flocking to the royal social media accounts.

A spokesperson from OnlineCasinos365 weighed in on the phenomenon, stating, “The social media rumours spreading like wildfire worldwide have sent thousands of new followers to royal accounts. It has caused Kate and William to gain the most followers in a week since the coronation almost a year ago. It demonstrates the royal family’s influence and the intense magnifying glass they are under. Public interest and pressure is building around Kate Middleton, sparking wild conspiracy theories and social commentary.”