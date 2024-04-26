Trump's hypocrisy called out as he laments missing wife Melania’s b'day for hush money trial: 'I cheated on you…’

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday extended birthday greetings to his wife Melania Trump after reaching the Manhattan criminal court amid the ongoing hush money trial. “I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said, adding that “it would be nice to be with her”.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to the reporters, Trump sent a long-distance birthday message to his wife.

“I want to start by wishing my wife, Melania, a very happy birthday,” the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said, adding that “it would be nice to be with her”.

He further informed that Melania is in Florida and he will be heading there "this evening after this case finishes up".

As soon as Trump's address to the media went viral on social media platforms, netizens on X, formerly Twitter, called out ex-president's hypocrisy as he lamented missing his wife's birthday during Stormy Daniels hush money trial in New York.

Notably, Trump allegedly had a one-night stand with adult film star Daniels, while Melania was pregnant and expecting their son, Barron Trump. He is charged with forging company records related to Daniels' $130,000 hush money. The payment was made to buy her silence on an alleged affair before the 2016 general election.

The GOP leader, however, has rejected all the allegations and the 34 felony counts brought against him.

Melania hasn't accompanied Trump to the NY court since the trial kicked off on April 15. According to a Seattle Times report, Melania privately called the ongoing proceedings a "disgrace" and equated the trial to “election interference.”

Netizens mock Trump as he extends birthday greetings to Melania

Taking a dig at Trump, one of the X users wrote: “Yeah happy birthday Melania, I’m only in court cuz I cheated on you with a porn star.”

“Nothing says Happy Birthday Melania quite like Donald Trump saying it outside the courthouse where he’s on trial for sleeping with a porn star and trying to hush it up as part of election interference whilst she was home pregnant with his kid,” another user pointed out.

“Trump wishes his wife Melania a happy birthday, and complains he can’t be with her because he’s in court. Then he enters the courtroom to hear more lurid details about himself having a relationship with a porn star and Playboy playmate, all while married to Melania,” a third user quipped.

A fourth user chimed in, “Does anyone else find it odd that Don wishes his wife Happy Birthday during a press conference??? Shows just how much he cares about people, especially his current wife. I'm sure there's no end to his infidelity.”