 Joe Biden joins Howard Stern for surprise live interview, says he's ‘happy’ to debate Donald Trump - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Joe Biden joins Howard Stern for surprise live interview, says he's ‘happy’ to debate Donald Trump

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 26, 2024 10:18 PM IST

The POTUS got candid about his mental trauma following the deaths of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and young daughter, Naomi, in the 1972 car crash

President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Friday, April 26. The President's unannounced arrival shocked listeners as he spoke about mental health battles and a potential debate with his rival, Donald Trump. “I am happy to debate him [Trump],” Biden told radio host Howard Stern. Detailing his struggles, Biden encouraged listeners to seek therapy if they are dealing with any mental health crisis.

Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Friday, April 26(AP)
Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Friday, April 26(AP)

Joe Biden makes surprise appearance on The Howard Stern Show

Biden made an unscheduled stop at the Sirius XM studios in midtown Manhattan at 10:05 am. Just minutes before the interview began, Sirius XM's chief executive, Jennifer Witz, introduced the special guest to listeners.

“We are thrilled that President Biden chose Howard Stern. It’s just another reminder that Howard is in a league of his own, regularly lauded as the world’s best interviewer,” Witz said.

The POTUS got candid about his mental trauma following the deaths of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and young daughter, Naomi, in the 1972 car crash. Biden confessed that he contemplated suicide at that point, saying, “You don’t need to be crazy to commit suicide. Maybe I just go to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump.”

“I used to sit there and just think I’m going to take out a bottle of scotch. I’m going to just drink it and get drunk,” he said, despite having never been an alcoholic. When asked about whether he would debate Trump, Biden told Stern, “I am, somewhere, I don’t know when, but I am happy to debate him.”

Biden joked, “I think I should leave now,” when Stern revealed that he was a strong admirer of the president and had been wanting to meet him for a long time. “I know everyone's going to think I'm doing a fake interview with you, but you are really here,” Stern said.

News / World News / US News / Joe Biden joins Howard Stern for surprise live interview, says he's 'happy' to debate Donald Trump
© 2024 HindustanTimes
